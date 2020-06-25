3139 Berridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Experience One Of Orlando's Best Kept Secrets,the Village Of Bryn Mawr Located In Sought Out "conway" Area.gorgeous 2 Story Home Located On A Quiet And Secluded Street In A Desirable Neighborhood. Come And Make It Your " Home Sweet Home" Enter This Beautiful Completely Updated Home In Bryn Mawr. See The Quiet Community That Surrounds This Beauty, And The Lush Landscaping On This Home. The Front Entrance Has Brick Paver And Fresh Paint. As The Door Opens See The Dramatic Upgrades Of The Lovely Home. The Kitchen Has Been Completely Opened To The Dining And Family Room. The Laminate Floors Are Lovely, And The Kitchen Upgrades Are Magnificent. There Is A Floor To Ceiling Brick Fireplace, And Sweeping Stairwell That Takes You To The Second Floor And The Lovely Second And 3rd Bedroom. The Second Floor Also Has The Additional Two Bedrooms, Bath And Dressing Room. The Master Is Downstairs And Has Everything Updated From The Cabinets, Fixtures, Paint, Flooring, Closets, Shower And All. There Is Nothing To Do In This Home But Bring Your Toothbrush And Move In. There Is Also A Wonderful Enclosed Back Porch That Is Completely Finished And Could Be Used As A Florida Room, Office, Craft Room Or Play Room. Big Backyard With Lots Of Room For A Pool, Spa Or Garden Area. Don't Miss The Amenities This Subdivision Has To Offer As Well. Community Pool, Lake Access, Tennis Courts, And Wonderful Walking Paths To Spend Time Walking The Dog, Or Enjoying The Neighbors. Great Schools Too. Boone High (go Braves)



Listing Courtesy Of BEAR TEAM REAL ESTATE



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.