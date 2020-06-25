All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
3139 Berridge Lane
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:29 PM

3139 Berridge Lane

3139 Berridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3139 Berridge Lane, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Experience One Of Orlando's Best Kept Secrets,the Village Of Bryn Mawr Located In Sought Out "conway" Area.gorgeous 2 Story Home Located On A Quiet And Secluded Street In A Desirable Neighborhood. Come And Make It Your " Home Sweet Home" Enter This Beautiful Completely Updated Home In Bryn Mawr. See The Quiet Community That Surrounds This Beauty, And The Lush Landscaping On This Home. The Front Entrance Has Brick Paver And Fresh Paint. As The Door Opens See The Dramatic Upgrades Of The Lovely Home. The Kitchen Has Been Completely Opened To The Dining And Family Room. The Laminate Floors Are Lovely, And The Kitchen Upgrades Are Magnificent. There Is A Floor To Ceiling Brick Fireplace, And Sweeping Stairwell That Takes You To The Second Floor And The Lovely Second And 3rd Bedroom. The Second Floor Also Has The Additional Two Bedrooms, Bath And Dressing Room. The Master Is Downstairs And Has Everything Updated From The Cabinets, Fixtures, Paint, Flooring, Closets, Shower And All. There Is Nothing To Do In This Home But Bring Your Toothbrush And Move In. There Is Also A Wonderful Enclosed Back Porch That Is Completely Finished And Could Be Used As A Florida Room, Office, Craft Room Or Play Room. Big Backyard With Lots Of Room For A Pool, Spa Or Garden Area. Don't Miss The Amenities This Subdivision Has To Offer As Well. Community Pool, Lake Access, Tennis Courts, And Wonderful Walking Paths To Spend Time Walking The Dog, Or Enjoying The Neighbors. Great Schools Too. Boone High (go Braves)

Listing Courtesy Of BEAR TEAM REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3139 Berridge Lane have any available units?
3139 Berridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3139 Berridge Lane have?
Some of 3139 Berridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3139 Berridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3139 Berridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 Berridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3139 Berridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3139 Berridge Lane offer parking?
No, 3139 Berridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3139 Berridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3139 Berridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 Berridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3139 Berridge Lane has a pool.
Does 3139 Berridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3139 Berridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 Berridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3139 Berridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
