3137 BERRIDGE LANE

Must see this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home. The living room has an open feel with vaulted ceilings and lots of windows allowing natural light to brighten the area. Keep cozy by the fireplace and enjoy extra space in the upstairs loft. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. The master bath comes with a modern update and includes his and hers sink. This home has a 1 car garage and paved backyard with sun room perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on this amazing home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
