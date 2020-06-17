All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

3137 BERRIDGE LANE

3137 Berridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3137 Berridge Lane, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home. The living room has an open feel with vaulted ceilings and lots of windows allowing natural light to brighten the area. Keep cozy by the fireplace and enjoy extra space in the upstairs loft. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. The master bath comes with a modern update and includes his and hers sink. This home has a 1 car garage and paved backyard with sun room perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on this amazing home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 BERRIDGE LANE have any available units?
3137 BERRIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3137 BERRIDGE LANE have?
Some of 3137 BERRIDGE LANE's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3137 BERRIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3137 BERRIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 BERRIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3137 BERRIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3137 BERRIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3137 BERRIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 3137 BERRIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3137 BERRIDGE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 BERRIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 3137 BERRIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3137 BERRIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3137 BERRIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 BERRIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3137 BERRIDGE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

