3101 E WASHINGTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave

Located in the heart of Orlando's Milk District, this spacious & meticulously kept DOWNSTAIRS 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath unit has over 1140 sq. ft. and is available for occupancy APRIL 1st. Low maintenance LAMINATE FLOORING throughout w/ an Interior Laundry - Washer & Dryer incl. Back Screened Patio w/ Storage Closets - Plenty of parking. Just a short walk to local restaurants & bars, Milk District, Thornton Park's dining and shops and close to Lake Eola, Audubon Park, Mills 50, Hour Glass, SODO, Amway Center, Sunrail, Orlando City Stadium, I-4, 408 and so much more! A NO SMOKING PROPERTY. **RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED**. Call today to schedule your private showing. **Pictures from the previous occupant.