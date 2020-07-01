All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3101 E WASHINGTON STREET
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:22 AM

3101 E WASHINGTON STREET

3101 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3101 Washington Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the heart of Orlando's Milk District, this spacious & meticulously kept DOWNSTAIRS 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath unit has over 1140 sq. ft. and is available for occupancy APRIL 1st. Low maintenance LAMINATE FLOORING throughout w/ an Interior Laundry - Washer & Dryer incl. Back Screened Patio w/ Storage Closets - Plenty of parking. Just a short walk to local restaurants & bars, Milk District, Thornton Park's dining and shops and close to Lake Eola, Audubon Park, Mills 50, Hour Glass, SODO, Amway Center, Sunrail, Orlando City Stadium, I-4, 408 and so much more! A NO SMOKING PROPERTY. **RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED**. Call today to schedule your private showing. **Pictures from the previous occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
3101 E WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET have?
Some of 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3101 E WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 E WASHINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach