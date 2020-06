Amenities

UNIQUE 2/2.5 End Unit Condo in Antique District/College Park! - Unique end unit condo! This 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo is located in the Antique District/College Park, just north of downtown. You're right in the heart of it all! Open floor plan and real hardwood floors in the living room/dining room combo. Lots of windows and natural light give it a bright, open feel! You'll find granite counter-tops and solid wood cabinets in the kitchen which is fully stocked with all the appliances. Washer and dryer included! Guest bathroom is down stairs, along with your own private patio. Upstairs are two bedrooms with their own bathrooms. Sorry no pets. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3613931)