in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3043 Carmello Ave Available 05/15/19 Beautiful French Coastal Baldwin Park 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home - Welcome home to the beautiful community of Baldwin Park! You will feel right at home the moment you drive through this lovely neighborhood. Features an open concept with NEW (2017) hardwood floors on the first floor and second floor hallway, as well as the master suite. CFL bulbs throughout. 46 Samsung LED flat-screen TV that is mounted in the Living Room w/ ceiling speakers will stay. Nook off the kitchen can act as a kid's play area or breakfast nook. STUNNING kitchen features granite counter tops, high-end stainless steel GE profile appliances and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Large pantry. The SPACIOUS open floor plan provides lots of natural light. First floor features a half bath. Living room features a 46 Samsung LED flat-screen TV with ceiling speakers.



NEW (2019) Carrier Energy-Star AC Unit. LED and CFL bulbs throughout. New (2019) energy-saving NEST Learning Thermostat. Ceiling fans in almost every room with remote controls. Blinds on all windows. Master suite features STUNNING tray ceilings and a SPACIOUS walk-in closet. Master bathroom includes a separate shower/toilet and a jacuzzi tub. Washer and dryer included, conveniently located near the bedrooms. Private porch features a ceiling fan and privacy shade. Backyard fence and sod are NEW (2019). This cute backyard is perfect for small kids and pets. Two car garage and house have plenty of storage space. Alarm system available.



Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing poolside at the High Park Pool and Playground, located one block away. Easy access to Cady Way and Lake Baldwin Trail. "A" rated Winter Park and Baldwin Park schools. Amenities include clubhouse, 2 fitness rooms, 3 community pools, playgrounds, parks and lakes/ponds.



Conveniently located minutes from Baldwin Park City Center, local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Baldwin Park Elementary School, Glenridge Middle School and Winter Park High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval if applicable. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE May 15, 2019!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4779765)