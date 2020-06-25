All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

3043 Carmello Ave

3043 Carmello Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3043 Carmello Ave, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3043 Carmello Ave Available 05/15/19 Beautiful French Coastal Baldwin Park 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home - Welcome home to the beautiful community of Baldwin Park! You will feel right at home the moment you drive through this lovely neighborhood. Features an open concept with NEW (2017) hardwood floors on the first floor and second floor hallway, as well as the master suite. CFL bulbs throughout. 46 Samsung LED flat-screen TV that is mounted in the Living Room w/ ceiling speakers will stay. Nook off the kitchen can act as a kid's play area or breakfast nook. STUNNING kitchen features granite counter tops, high-end stainless steel GE profile appliances and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Large pantry. The SPACIOUS open floor plan provides lots of natural light. First floor features a half bath. Living room features a 46 Samsung LED flat-screen TV with ceiling speakers.

NEW (2019) Carrier Energy-Star AC Unit. LED and CFL bulbs throughout. New (2019) energy-saving NEST Learning Thermostat. Ceiling fans in almost every room with remote controls. Blinds on all windows. Master suite features STUNNING tray ceilings and a SPACIOUS walk-in closet. Master bathroom includes a separate shower/toilet and a jacuzzi tub. Washer and dryer included, conveniently located near the bedrooms. Private porch features a ceiling fan and privacy shade. Backyard fence and sod are NEW (2019). This cute backyard is perfect for small kids and pets. Two car garage and house have plenty of storage space. Alarm system available.

Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing poolside at the High Park Pool and Playground, located one block away. Easy access to Cady Way and Lake Baldwin Trail. "A" rated Winter Park and Baldwin Park schools. Amenities include clubhouse, 2 fitness rooms, 3 community pools, playgrounds, parks and lakes/ponds.

Conveniently located minutes from Baldwin Park City Center, local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Baldwin Park Elementary School, Glenridge Middle School and Winter Park High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval if applicable. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE May 15, 2019!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4779765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 Carmello Ave have any available units?
3043 Carmello Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3043 Carmello Ave have?
Some of 3043 Carmello Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3043 Carmello Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3043 Carmello Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 Carmello Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3043 Carmello Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3043 Carmello Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3043 Carmello Ave offers parking.
Does 3043 Carmello Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3043 Carmello Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 Carmello Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3043 Carmello Ave has a pool.
Does 3043 Carmello Ave have accessible units?
No, 3043 Carmello Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 Carmello Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3043 Carmello Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
