304 E South St
304 E South St

304 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

304 South Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Extra spacious Condo Located in the heart The Grande Downtown Orlando! Walk to Lake Eola Park, Cinema Cafe, Restaurants, Shops, Bars, Clubs and much more! The Grande is right on the edge of Thornton Park and Downtown, right next to the Downtown Performing Art??s Center and City Hall. The Grande offers people a value to downtown??s lifestyle. The Grande??s pool is one of the best places to be on any weekend during the summer. Community offers a Secured Gated Entry with State of the Art Fitness Center, gas and charcoal grills, 24 hour gym and more! All appliances including range, refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and washer and dryer. Water is included in the rent. Upgraded kitchen, oversized Bathroom with Garden Tub/ Shower combo. Assigned Parking spot on the spacious Garage Building right next to Unit. Furniture can stay if interested. No Dogs Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 E South St have any available units?
304 E South St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 E South St have?
Some of 304 E South St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 E South St currently offering any rent specials?
304 E South St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 E South St pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 E South St is pet friendly.
Does 304 E South St offer parking?
Yes, 304 E South St offers parking.
Does 304 E South St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 E South St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 E South St have a pool?
Yes, 304 E South St has a pool.
Does 304 E South St have accessible units?
No, 304 E South St does not have accessible units.
Does 304 E South St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 E South St has units with dishwashers.

