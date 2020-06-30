304 E South St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Extra spacious Condo Located in the heart The Grande Downtown Orlando! Walk to Lake Eola Park, Cinema Cafe, Restaurants, Shops, Bars, Clubs and much more! The Grande is right on the edge of Thornton Park and Downtown, right next to the Downtown Performing Art??s Center and City Hall. The Grande offers people a value to downtown??s lifestyle. The Grande??s pool is one of the best places to be on any weekend during the summer. Community offers a Secured Gated Entry with State of the Art Fitness Center, gas and charcoal grills, 24 hour gym and more! All appliances including range, refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and washer and dryer. Water is included in the rent. Upgraded kitchen, oversized Bathroom with Garden Tub/ Shower combo. Assigned Parking spot on the spacious Garage Building right next to Unit. Furniture can stay if interested. No Dogs Allowed.