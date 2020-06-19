All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like
3034 Joe Louis Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3034 Joe Louis Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

3034 Joe Louis Dr

3034 Joe Louis Drive · (407) 443-2218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3034 Joe Louis Drive, Orlando, FL 32805
Lake Mann Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3034 Joe Louis Dr · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3034 Joe Louis Dr Available 05/22/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home - Ready 05.22.2020 - Fully renovated 3 bed 1 bath home coming soon. Home offers brand new kitchen counter tops, dark wood cherry cabinets with granite counters. Brand new matching appliances with new plank flooring. Home has an open living/dining room layout with new plank flooring and new blinds throughout. Bedrooms are fully carpeted with new blinds. Bathroom is gorgeous with matching upgrades and fully tiled shower area with soap dish accent. New washer and dryer will be installed. The home does offer an open backyard. Home is currently in construction for a new driveway coming this week!

Requires:

$50 Application fee per person 18 and over
$100 Administrative fee if approved

Please contact us today for a showing at: Victor Martinez 407-443-2218 or Victor@rentprosper.com

You may apply via our website at www.rentprosper.com

(RLNE5779387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3034 Joe Louis Dr have any available units?
3034 Joe Louis Dr has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3034 Joe Louis Dr have?
Some of 3034 Joe Louis Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3034 Joe Louis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3034 Joe Louis Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 Joe Louis Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3034 Joe Louis Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3034 Joe Louis Dr offer parking?
No, 3034 Joe Louis Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3034 Joe Louis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3034 Joe Louis Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 Joe Louis Dr have a pool?
No, 3034 Joe Louis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3034 Joe Louis Dr have accessible units?
No, 3034 Joe Louis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 Joe Louis Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3034 Joe Louis Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 BedroomsOrlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly PlacesOrlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman NorthMilleniaBaldwin ParkVista EastSouth SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia CollegeBethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach