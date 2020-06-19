Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

3034 Joe Louis Dr Available 05/22/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home - Ready 05.22.2020 - Fully renovated 3 bed 1 bath home coming soon. Home offers brand new kitchen counter tops, dark wood cherry cabinets with granite counters. Brand new matching appliances with new plank flooring. Home has an open living/dining room layout with new plank flooring and new blinds throughout. Bedrooms are fully carpeted with new blinds. Bathroom is gorgeous with matching upgrades and fully tiled shower area with soap dish accent. New washer and dryer will be installed. The home does offer an open backyard. Home is currently in construction for a new driveway coming this week!



Requires:



$50 Application fee per person 18 and over

$100 Administrative fee if approved



Please contact us today for a showing at: Victor Martinez 407-443-2218 or Victor@rentprosper.com



You may apply via our website at www.rentprosper.com



(RLNE5779387)