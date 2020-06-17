All apartments in Orlando
3031 Herold Dr.

3031 Herold Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Herold Drive, Orlando, FL 32805
Lake Mann Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
3031 Herold Dr. Available 04/03/20 ***PRICE CUT*** AFFORDABLE HOME IN ORLANDO - ***PRICE CUT*** AFFORDABLE HOME IN ORLANDO
3031 HEROLD DRIVE
ORLANDO, FL 32805
Rent: $1,000/month
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
This fantastic 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom has plenty of room for your family. Check it out today!!! PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,100 and leasing fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE3189325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Herold Dr. have any available units?
3031 Herold Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3031 Herold Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Herold Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Herold Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3031 Herold Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3031 Herold Dr. offer parking?
No, 3031 Herold Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3031 Herold Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Herold Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Herold Dr. have a pool?
No, 3031 Herold Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Herold Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 3031 Herold Dr. has accessible units.
Does 3031 Herold Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 Herold Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3031 Herold Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3031 Herold Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

