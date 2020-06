Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3022 Fairway Lane - 3022 Fairway Lane Unit A Available 06/05/20 2/1 Apartment in College Park - 2/1 Apartment in College Park! This end unit offers an eat in kitchen, large bedrooms and nice living space. You will love the views of the golf course and the nice quiet setting. Walking distance from the shops and restaurants on Edgewater Drive and minutes from I-4 and downtown make this a convenient location. Hurry this one won't last!



(RLNE4980722)