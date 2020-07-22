All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3018 S. Semoran Blvd. #J-10

3018 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3018 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3018 S. Semoran Blvd. #J-10 Available 01/15/20 2 Bedrm Upgraded Orlando Condo For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK, Up To 30Lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: January 15, 2020

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1050.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1199.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1199.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1050/mo
3018 S. Semoran Blvd #J-10
Orlando, Florida 32822
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Club Villas
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft: 958
Year Built: 1985

*Great Location & Community
*Vaulted Ceilings With Sky Lights
*Storage Unit Comes With Rental
*Wired For Alarm
*Corian Counters
*Upgraded Kitchen
*Living & Dining Room
*Ceiling Fans
*2nd Floor Unit
*No Rear Neighbors
*Screened In Patio
*1 Parking Spot INCLUDED
*JUST 10 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 10 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: 528, 50, & 436
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Is Gated
*COMMUNITY Tennis Courts
*COMMUNITY Playground
*COMMUNITY Pool!
*All Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: Up To 30Lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: January 15, 2020

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Head EAST on FL-50 Toward Hyer Ave, Slight RIGHT onto E Colonial Drive, Take 1st RIGHT onto FL-436 S/N Semoran BLVD, Destination on your RIGHT.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE2692815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

