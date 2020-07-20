All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:23 AM

3017 Vine Street

3017 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Vine Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Como

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2019. Great Three Bedroom/Two Bath home in a great location! Wonderful, easy access to Downtown, I-4 or 417 and plenty of shopping and restaurants. Three large bedrooms with beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout. Great upgrades! Most of the home and ceramic tile in Kitchen, Family Room and both Baths. Large fenced yard with lots of room for a pool! New Electric breaker panel. Lease includes Landscaping and monthly HVAC Air Filter Delivery Service. First & Last Month's Rent along with Security Deposit due at signing. NO PETS
Great Three Bedroom/Two Bath home in a great location! Wonderful, easy access to Downtown, I-4 or 417 and plenty of shopping and restaurants. Three large bedrooms with beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout. Great upgrades! Most of the home and ceramic tile in Kitchen, Family Room and both Baths. Large fenced yard with lots of room for a pool! New Electric breaker panel. Lease includes Landscaping and monthly HVAC Air Filter Delivery Service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Vine Street have any available units?
3017 Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 Vine Street have?
Some of 3017 Vine Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Vine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Vine Street pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Vine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3017 Vine Street offer parking?
No, 3017 Vine Street does not offer parking.
Does 3017 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Vine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Vine Street have a pool?
Yes, 3017 Vine Street has a pool.
Does 3017 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 3017 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
