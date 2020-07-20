3017 Vine Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2019. Great Three Bedroom/Two Bath home in a great location! Wonderful, easy access to Downtown, I-4 or 417 and plenty of shopping and restaurants. Three large bedrooms with beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout. Great upgrades! Most of the home and ceramic tile in Kitchen, Family Room and both Baths. Large fenced yard with lots of room for a pool! New Electric breaker panel. Lease includes Landscaping and monthly HVAC Air Filter Delivery Service. First & Last Month's Rent along with Security Deposit due at signing. NO PETS

