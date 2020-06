Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Downtown 2/1 Duplex! - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located moments from central Downtown Orlando!



TERMS: 12 month lease



COUNTY: Orange



PET POLICY: MAY BE CONSIDERED WITH OWNER APPROVAL



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking is permitted on the premises.



Utilities Included: No



PROPERTY MANAGER: Sandy Lewis



Please call our office BEFORE applying.



To Schedule a Showing, Please Click Here:



https://goo.gl/forms/JWKq5R6iw8AgzdUM2



Information deemed reliable but not guarantee



(RLNE4597310)