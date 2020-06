Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool sauna tennis court

Second Floor 2 bd / 2 ba in Gated Club Villas - Community Pool!! - This 2 bd / 2 ba 1070 sqft second floor condo in Club Villas features brand new floors throughout, high vaulted ceilings in living area, walk in closets in both bedrooms and a screened in porch! Stacked washer/dryer included in eat in kitchen, community pool, sauna, tennis courts and gym!



Sorry, No Pets!!



Application Fee: $50 / adult (18+)



No Pets Allowed



