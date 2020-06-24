All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 E South Street 5013

300 E South St Unit 5013
Location

300 E South St Unit 5013, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
1 bed, 1 bath condo at The Grande in Downtown Orlando - This one bedroom, one bathroom unit is located on the fifth floor of at The Grande in Downtown Orlando. Kitchen offers a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and small breakfast over looking the living room. Living room offers built in book shelves, additional storage closet, and is open to a dining nook. The bedroom opens to an en-suite bathroom with tub/shower combo, vanity with plenty of counter space, walk in closet, laundry closet, and separate entrance from common area. Tile flooring is in living, kitchen, and bathroom with carpeting in bedroom only. On-site community features include a community pool, fitness center, clubroom, and 1 assigned parking spot in garage. Located in downtown Orlando nearby to the downtown business district, restaurants and nightlife, and Lake Eola Park.

To schedule a showing, please contact our agent Sue Pickett 407-288-5636

Rental Qualification Criteria
-2 YEAR RENTAL HISTORY
-GROSS INCOME EQUALS OR EXCEEDS 3x's THE MONTHLY RENT
-NO EVICTIONS
-NO RENTAL COLLECTIONS
-ALL TENANTS OVER 18 YEARS OF AGE, MUST MAKE SEPARATE APPLICATION.

Documents Needed For Application
-STATE ISSUED ID
-LAST 4 PAYSTUBS, WEEKLY or LAST 2 PAYSTUBS, BI-WEEKLY
-IF SELF EMPLOYED, LAST 2 YEARS TAX RETURNS and PAST 3 MONTHS OF BANK STATEMENTS

Every person 18+ must make application at $60.00 per person. After approval, a $100.00 Administrative Fee will apply. Separate application must be made with the HOA for $75.00 per person after approval from owner.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2607404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

