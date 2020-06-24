300 E South Street 5013

Amenities

1 bed, 1 bath condo at The Grande in Downtown Orlando - This one bedroom, one bathroom unit is located on the fifth floor of at The Grande in Downtown Orlando. Kitchen offers a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and small breakfast over looking the living room. Living room offers built in book shelves, additional storage closet, and is open to a dining nook. The bedroom opens to an en-suite bathroom with tub/shower combo, vanity with plenty of counter space, walk in closet, laundry closet, and separate entrance from common area. Tile flooring is in living, kitchen, and bathroom with carpeting in bedroom only. On-site community features include a community pool, fitness center, clubroom, and 1 assigned parking spot in garage. Located in downtown Orlando nearby to the downtown business district, restaurants and nightlife, and Lake Eola Park.



To schedule a showing, please contact our agent Sue Pickett 407-288-5636



Rental Qualification Criteria

-2 YEAR RENTAL HISTORY

-GROSS INCOME EQUALS OR EXCEEDS 3x's THE MONTHLY RENT

-NO EVICTIONS

-NO RENTAL COLLECTIONS

-ALL TENANTS OVER 18 YEARS OF AGE, MUST MAKE SEPARATE APPLICATION.



Documents Needed For Application

-STATE ISSUED ID

-LAST 4 PAYSTUBS, WEEKLY or LAST 2 PAYSTUBS, BI-WEEKLY

-IF SELF EMPLOYED, LAST 2 YEARS TAX RETURNS and PAST 3 MONTHS OF BANK STATEMENTS



Every person 18+ must make application at $60.00 per person. After approval, a $100.00 Administrative Fee will apply. Separate application must be made with the HOA for $75.00 per person after approval from owner.



No Pets Allowed



