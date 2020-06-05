2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

This beautiful condominium offers the Florida lifestyle you have been looking for! With 1762 sq.ft of living space, which includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, Split floor plan. One car garage with interior entrance. The spacious master bedroom has walking closet, a large Master bathroom with a gorgeous Tub. Large family and dining room combo with chimney. Come and enjoy your morning coffee or sip a glass of wine in the screened balcony. Freshly painted interior. This Golf beautiful community offers Security control entrance, clubhouse with Restaurant and bar, pool, fitness center, golf, tennis, basketball court, bocce court, playground and so much more. PERFECT LOCATION! Just 15 minutes to Orlando International Airport and downtown Orlando, short distance to UCF and Valencia College, Hospitals, Supermarkets, Restaurants, Orlando’s parks and attractions. Hurry this one won't last!!!