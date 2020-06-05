All apartments in Orlando
2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT

2960 Cottage Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

2960 Cottage Grove Court, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful condominium offers the Florida lifestyle you have been looking for! With 1762 sq.ft of living space, which includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, Split floor plan. One car garage with interior entrance. The spacious master bedroom has walking closet, a large Master bathroom with a gorgeous Tub. Large family and dining room combo with chimney. Come and enjoy your morning coffee or sip a glass of wine in the screened balcony. Freshly painted interior. This Golf beautiful community offers Security control entrance, clubhouse with Restaurant and bar, pool, fitness center, golf, tennis, basketball court, bocce court, playground and so much more. PERFECT LOCATION! Just 15 minutes to Orlando International Airport and downtown Orlando, short distance to UCF and Valencia College, Hospitals, Supermarkets, Restaurants, Orlando’s parks and attractions. Hurry this one won't last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT have any available units?
2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT have?
Some of 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT offers parking.
Does 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT has a pool.
Does 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2960 COTTAGE GROVE COURT has units with dishwashers.

