2959 RIDLEY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage

IMMACULATE CONDITION! This Mediterranean three-bedroom home has been meticulously renovated. Rich wood floors throughout the first floor, energy-efficient/designer lighting, washer, and dryer. Quartz countertops and tile flooring in all of the bathrooms. Upstairs you will find a large-sized master bedroom with gorgeous tray ceiling and double walk-in closets, one of which has been completely customized to maximize the storage. The master bathroom features a spacious shower in addition to the large garden bathtub! You will love the designer touches including a larger entertaining island in the kitchen with decorative stone accents, quartz countertops custom 42-inch built-in cabinetry with wine rack and subway tiled backsplash. Best of all the home is walking distance to all Baldwin Park amenities which include the walking & bike paths, dog park, High Park playground, and pool. Ridley Avenue is a wonderful treelined street that is inviting and conveniently located. Easy access to Winter Park, Downtown Orlando, and the Orlando International Airport. Lawn Care included.