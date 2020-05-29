All apartments in Orlando
2959 RIDLEY AVENUE
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

2959 RIDLEY AVENUE

2959 Ridley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2959 Ridley Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
IMMACULATE CONDITION! This Mediterranean three-bedroom home has been meticulously renovated. Rich wood floors throughout the first floor, energy-efficient/designer lighting, washer, and dryer. Quartz countertops and tile flooring in all of the bathrooms. Upstairs you will find a large-sized master bedroom with gorgeous tray ceiling and double walk-in closets, one of which has been completely customized to maximize the storage. The master bathroom features a spacious shower in addition to the large garden bathtub! You will love the designer touches including a larger entertaining island in the kitchen with decorative stone accents, quartz countertops custom 42-inch built-in cabinetry with wine rack and subway tiled backsplash. Best of all the home is walking distance to all Baldwin Park amenities which include the walking & bike paths, dog park, High Park playground, and pool. Ridley Avenue is a wonderful treelined street that is inviting and conveniently located. Easy access to Winter Park, Downtown Orlando, and the Orlando International Airport. Lawn Care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE have any available units?
2959 RIDLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE have?
Some of 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2959 RIDLEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2959 RIDLEY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
