2959 RIDLEY AVENUE

Amenities
IMMACULATE CONDITION! This Mediterranean three-bedroom home has been meticulously renovated. Rich wood floors throughout the first floor, energy-efficient/designer lighting, washer, and dryer. Quartz countertops and tile flooring in all of the bathrooms. Upstairs you will find a large-sized master bedroom with gorgeous tray ceiling and double walk-in closets, one of which has been completely customized to maximize the storage. The master bathroom features a spacious shower in addition to the large garden bathtub! You will love the designer touches including a larger entertaining island in the kitchen with decorative stone accents, quartz countertops custom 42-inch built-in cabinetry with wine rack and subway tiled backsplash. Best of all the home is walking distance to all Baldwin Park amenities which include the walking & bike paths, dog park, High Park playground, and pool. Ridley Avenue is a wonderful treelined street that is inviting and conveniently located. Easy access to Winter Park, Downtown Orlando, and the Orlando International Airport. Lawn Care included.