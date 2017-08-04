All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2938 Eglington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2938 Eglington Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

2938 Eglington Drive

2938 Eglington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2938 Eglington Drive, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 4/2 in Ashbury Park!!! - HOME SWEET HOME! Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with fenced in backyard! Spacious tiled formal living/dining area lead back to the charming kitchen! Kitchen highlights granite counter tops and center island with storage below, complete with dining nook. Master suite is complete with private bath and walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are a nice size and share a hall bath! 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard! WOW! Ashbury Park features a community pool and picnic area. This one won't last long!

*** HOA may require separate application/fee ***

VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming soon!

SHOWING LINK - call: 407-543-1073 or click here:https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2938-eglington-drive

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5725528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 Eglington Drive have any available units?
2938 Eglington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2938 Eglington Drive have?
Some of 2938 Eglington Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 Eglington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Eglington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Eglington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2938 Eglington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2938 Eglington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2938 Eglington Drive offers parking.
Does 2938 Eglington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2938 Eglington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Eglington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2938 Eglington Drive has a pool.
Does 2938 Eglington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2938 Eglington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Eglington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2938 Eglington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach