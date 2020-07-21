2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD

2925 Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32803 East Central Park
Brand new construction and never lived in located in the heart of Downtown/Milk District Orlando. A mere 1.5 miles from Lake Eola and all the action of the city center this three bedroom and two and a half bath duplex is ready for its first occupant. Light neutral colors with hardwood look floors. Granite counters with gun metal appliances. Frame-less glass shower doors are just one of the many modern conveniences of this new construction duplex the property also has a one car garage for parking as well as an extra outdoor parking spot. All the modern amenities and luxuries of new construction in an excellent downtown location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
