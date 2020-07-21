2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new construction and never lived in located in the heart of Downtown/Milk District Orlando. A mere 1.5 miles from Lake Eola and all the action of the city center this three bedroom and two and a half bath duplex is ready for its first occupant. Light neutral colors with hardwood look floors. Granite counters with gun metal appliances. Frame-less glass shower doors are just one of the many modern conveniences of this new construction duplex the property also has a one car garage for parking as well as an extra outdoor parking spot. All the modern amenities and luxuries of new construction in an excellent downtown location!