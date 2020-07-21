All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD

2925 Central Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2925 Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new construction and never lived in located in the heart of Downtown/Milk District Orlando. A mere 1.5 miles from Lake Eola and all the action of the city center this three bedroom and two and a half bath duplex is ready for its first occupant. Light neutral colors with hardwood look floors. Granite counters with gun metal appliances. Frame-less glass shower doors are just one of the many modern conveniences of this new construction duplex the property also has a one car garage for parking as well as an extra outdoor parking spot. All the modern amenities and luxuries of new construction in an excellent downtown location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have any available units?
2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach