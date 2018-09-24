All apartments in Orlando
2913 S Semoran Blvd

2913 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment in Luxury Community - Property Id: 248833

LOOKING TO MOVE THIS WEEK? LAST AVAILABILITY ON A 2 BEDROOM!

Hurry up and come tour this gorgeous community located on Semoran Blvd. We are minutes away from downtown, we have a Publix and a Walmart near,and a shopping center within minutes.

Our community also have incredible amenities such as 2 pools, a 24-hour fitness center and yoga room, we have a boat ramp into lake Frederika, a playground, pet park, amazon hub, and more!

We currently HUGE floor plan of a 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with all the appliances you may need. We have a dishwasher, washer and dryer, oven, stove, microwave, etc. A spacious master bedroom and walk in closet with a cute bathroom, it also has a big second bedroom with accessible half bathroom and a great patio/balcony, with a living room, kitchen and dinning.

Come and apply today and save 50% off on your application, NO admin fee and get april for free if you move on friday!

Come see Maria at the office
3211 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL, 32822
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248833
Property Id 248833

(RLNE5658591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 S Semoran Blvd have any available units?
2913 S Semoran Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 S Semoran Blvd have?
Some of 2913 S Semoran Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 S Semoran Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2913 S Semoran Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 S Semoran Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 S Semoran Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2913 S Semoran Blvd offer parking?
No, 2913 S Semoran Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2913 S Semoran Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2913 S Semoran Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 S Semoran Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2913 S Semoran Blvd has a pool.
Does 2913 S Semoran Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2913 S Semoran Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 S Semoran Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2913 S Semoran Blvd has units with dishwashers.

