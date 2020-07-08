All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio

2909 Ravenall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Ravenall Avenue, Orlando, FL 32811
Lake Richmond

Amenities

air conditioning
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
STUDIO apartment now available for rent. Apartment located through the left side gate of the property around back. One drive space on the front lawn for tenant. Tile flooring throughout, with lovely walk in shower. Trash, electric and water included in rent with lawn service provided. Wall unit A/C and refrigerator included. Please DO NOT knock on the front door. Apartment is located behind the back of the house. Schedule your showing today!

PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable.

All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.

The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio have any available units?
2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio pet-friendly?
No, 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio offer parking?
No, 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio have a pool?
No, 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio have accessible units?
No, 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio has units with air conditioning.

