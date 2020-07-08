2909 Ravenall Avenue Studio

Amenities

STUDIO apartment now available for rent. Apartment located through the left side gate of the property around back. One drive space on the front lawn for tenant. Tile flooring throughout, with lovely walk in shower. Trash, electric and water included in rent with lawn service provided. Wall unit A/C and refrigerator included. Please DO NOT knock on the front door. Apartment is located behind the back of the house. Schedule your showing today!



PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable.



All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.



The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



