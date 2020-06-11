2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious fully furnished 2 story townhome in wonderful gated Ventura Country Club. This end unit is light and bright with a wood-burning fireplace and a large screened porch. The community has 24-hour manned security, golf course, clubhouse, pro shop, restaurant, bar, pool, fitness room, tennis, basketball, bocce, shuffleboard, walking trails, biking trails, beach with cabana. 500 acres of tropical landscaping. Something for everyone. Close to Downtown Orlando, Orlando International airport, and major highways. A very convenient location. No pets.