2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:25 AM

2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT

2900 Cottage Grove Court · (407) 920-4600
Location

2900 Cottage Grove Court, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and spacious fully furnished 2 story townhome in wonderful gated Ventura Country Club. This end unit is light and bright with a wood-burning fireplace and a large screened porch. The community has 24-hour manned security, golf course, clubhouse, pro shop, restaurant, bar, pool, fitness room, tennis, basketball, bocce, shuffleboard, walking trails, biking trails, beach with cabana. 500 acres of tropical landscaping. Something for everyone. Close to Downtown Orlando, Orlando International airport, and major highways. A very convenient location. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT have any available units?
2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT have?
Some of 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT does offer parking.
Does 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT has a pool.
Does 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
