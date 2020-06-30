2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool shuffle board garage tennis court

Beautifully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, first fl master suite with garden tub. Loft overlooks great room. Enjoy your morning coffee, watching the golfers on #7 fairway/green from a large screened patio. Spacious great Room and open dining room ideal for entertaining. Ventura is a gated golf community, 24 hr. manned gated security, clubhouse, restaurant, bar overlooking Olympic size pool. Enjoy golf, tennis, basketball, shuffleboard, walk & bike path, fitness area, access to Lake Frederica, boats with 5 hp or less allowed. 20 min. to most attractions, 45 min to Cocoa Beach and Kennedy Space Center, 6 mi. to Orlando International Airport, 8 mi. to downtown Orlando.