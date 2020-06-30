All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE

2877 Autumn Green Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2877 Autumn Green Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
Beautifully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, first fl master suite with garden tub. Loft overlooks great room. Enjoy your morning coffee, watching the golfers on #7 fairway/green from a large screened patio. Spacious great Room and open dining room ideal for entertaining. Ventura is a gated golf community, 24 hr. manned gated security, clubhouse, restaurant, bar overlooking Olympic size pool. Enjoy golf, tennis, basketball, shuffleboard, walk & bike path, fitness area, access to Lake Frederica, boats with 5 hp or less allowed. 20 min. to most attractions, 45 min to Cocoa Beach and Kennedy Space Center, 6 mi. to Orlando International Airport, 8 mi. to downtown Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE have any available units?
2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE have?
Some of 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2877 AUTUMN GREEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach