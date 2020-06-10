All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET
Last updated May 15 2020 at 9:05 PM

2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET

2876 St. George Street · (407) 629-6330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2876 St. George Street, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,338

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Live in this Baldwin Park home. This home is a little over two miles from downtown Orlando in one of the newer traditional neighborhood developments inspired by pre-1940 home architecture with narrow streets, front porches and wide sidewalks, parks, playgrounds, ball fields, community pools, fitness and more. This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage (w/auto opener) home has many upgrades like ceramic tile flooring throughout the downstairs, extra detailing in bathroom tiling, recessed lighting, security system, crown molding, dental molding on the tall kitchen cabinets, open kitchen with island sink and corien counter tops, deluxe master jaccuzi tub, indoor utility room with W/D hookups and much more. Lawn Care Included. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home with approval and a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET have any available units?
2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET has a unit available for $2,338 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET have?
Some of 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET does offer parking.
Does 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET has a pool.
Does 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity