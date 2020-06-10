2876 SAINT GEORGE STREET

Amenities

Live in this Baldwin Park home. This home is a little over two miles from downtown Orlando in one of the newer traditional neighborhood developments inspired by pre-1940 home architecture with narrow streets, front porches and wide sidewalks, parks, playgrounds, ball fields, community pools, fitness and more. This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage (w/auto opener) home has many upgrades like ceramic tile flooring throughout the downstairs, extra detailing in bathroom tiling, recessed lighting, security system, crown molding, dental molding on the tall kitchen cabinets, open kitchen with island sink and corien counter tops, deluxe master jaccuzi tub, indoor utility room with W/D hookups and much more. Lawn Care Included. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home with approval and a non-refundable pet fee.