Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Move in Now! Beautiful 2 bed/2bath condo on 2nd floor with a spacious bonus room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Large screened in porch with sliding glass doors to enjoy the peaceful views. Throughout community many mature trees and tranquil views!



Man gated Lake Pineloch VIllage! Easy access to everything! Shopping, Dinning, Downtown Orlando, Orlando Int. Airport, and much more! SODO Shopping Plaza minutes away! Enjoy relaxing community Pool in this well kept gated community!