2834 WILFORD AVENUE

What a great community and home to come home to after a long day. This home is located in the sought after community of Baldwin Park. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fresh interior paint, newer carpet (1 year old), wood floors, private office, and a spacious front porch to enjoy the summer evenings. The location of this home is wonderful and is just steps to Blue Jacket Park where you will enjoy public tennis courts, basketball, paths that meander thru the park, and so much more. Baldwin Park Village center is wonderful place to enjoy a number of wonderful dining options plus offers the convenience of having Publix and CVS. Finally, this community is located centrally to the Orlando International Airport, Downtown Orlando and Winter Park. Available immediately. Welcome Home.