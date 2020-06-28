All apartments in Orlando
2834 WILFORD AVENUE

2834 Wilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2834 Wilford Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
What a great community and home to come home to after a long day. This home is located in the sought after community of Baldwin Park. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fresh interior paint, newer carpet (1 year old), wood floors, private office, and a spacious front porch to enjoy the summer evenings. The location of this home is wonderful and is just steps to Blue Jacket Park where you will enjoy public tennis courts, basketball, paths that meander thru the park, and so much more. Baldwin Park Village center is wonderful place to enjoy a number of wonderful dining options plus offers the convenience of having Publix and CVS. Finally, this community is located centrally to the Orlando International Airport, Downtown Orlando and Winter Park. Available immediately. Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 WILFORD AVENUE have any available units?
2834 WILFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2834 WILFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 2834 WILFORD AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 WILFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2834 WILFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 WILFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2834 WILFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2834 WILFORD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2834 WILFORD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2834 WILFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 WILFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 WILFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2834 WILFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2834 WILFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2834 WILFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 WILFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2834 WILFORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
