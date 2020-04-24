All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2822 E. Jefferson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2822 E. Jefferson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2822 E. Jefferson Street

2822 E Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2822 E Jefferson Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Half Bath New Town Home Downtown Orlando - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL town home located in the heart of the Milk District. You will feel right at home. The home is in walking distance of downtown as well as Thorton Park. The home has 1,740 SF available, in addition it was constructed with all high end finishes including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, as well as crown molding. The French doors open to a beautiful back yard which is completely fenced in. The master bathroom has double sinks, garden soaking tub with separate glass shower stall. The master also has a large walk in closet. Located just minutes from downtown! Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 11!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE2060802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 E. Jefferson Street have any available units?
2822 E. Jefferson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 E. Jefferson Street have?
Some of 2822 E. Jefferson Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 E. Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2822 E. Jefferson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 E. Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 E. Jefferson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2822 E. Jefferson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2822 E. Jefferson Street offers parking.
Does 2822 E. Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 E. Jefferson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 E. Jefferson Street have a pool?
No, 2822 E. Jefferson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2822 E. Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 2822 E. Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 E. Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 E. Jefferson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach