2822 E. Jefferson Street

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Half Bath New Town Home Downtown Orlando - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL town home located in the heart of the Milk District. You will feel right at home. The home is in walking distance of downtown as well as Thorton Park. The home has 1,740 SF available, in addition it was constructed with all high end finishes including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, as well as crown molding. The French doors open to a beautiful back yard which is completely fenced in. The master bathroom has double sinks, garden soaking tub with separate glass shower stall. The master also has a large walk in closet. Located just minutes from downtown! Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 11!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



