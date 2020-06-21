2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE

Amenities

Live in this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath pool home. The pool is in a screened enclosure and pool service is included. Enjoy tile and wood throughout the home and all appliances, including washer and dryer. This large 2654 sq ft home features a bonus room in the back. Enjoy the neighborhood water front lot with access to the lake and lotConveniently located, this home is walking distance to Lake Como School and is in the Boone district. It is centralized and conveniently close to FL-408, I-4, Downtown, the Hour Glass district, local shops, and dining. Enjoy a stroll to Lake Como Park and Lake Underhill park. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).