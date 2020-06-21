All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:04 AM

2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE

2820 Lake Arnold Place · (407) 629-6330
Location

2820 Lake Arnold Place, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Como

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,188

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Live in this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath pool home. The pool is in a screened enclosure and pool service is included. Enjoy tile and wood throughout the home and all appliances, including washer and dryer. This large 2654 sq ft home features a bonus room in the back. Enjoy the neighborhood water front lot with access to the lake and lotConveniently located, this home is walking distance to Lake Como School and is in the Boone district. It is centralized and conveniently close to FL-408, I-4, Downtown, the Hour Glass district, local shops, and dining. Enjoy a stroll to Lake Como Park and Lake Underhill park. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE have any available units?
2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE has a unit available for $2,188 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE have?
Some of 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE does offer parking.
Does 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE has a pool.
Does 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 LAKE ARNOLD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
