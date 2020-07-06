2809 E Washington St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

***Milk District*** 2/2 half duplex FOR RENT! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



Welcome to 2809 E. Washington Street! This wonderful, 2/2 condo is ready for its next wonderful resident!



This spacious floor plan features:



- Tile throughout

- Spacious bedrooms - each with private bathroom access

- Screened in porch

- Open floor plan kitchen to the living areas

- Access to a fenced back yard

- Nice parking driveway right in front of your unit

- Storage closet

- Unit currently has a working washer and dryer - however, it will not be included in the lease for future maintenance



The Milk District has established itself as one of the most highly sought after neighborhoods of Downtown Orlando. Featuring great eateries such as: PomPoms, BadA$$ Sandwiches, Gringos Locos, and many more. Its ideal location provides easy access to 408, and all the fun and entertainment your heart desires.



12 Month Minimum Lease



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



