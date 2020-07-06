All apartments in Orlando
2809 E Washington St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2809 E Washington St

2809 Washington Street · (321) 316-6819
Location

2809 Washington Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2809 E Washington St · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***Milk District*** 2/2 half duplex FOR RENT! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Welcome to 2809 E. Washington Street! This wonderful, 2/2 condo is ready for its next wonderful resident!

This spacious floor plan features:

- Tile throughout
- Spacious bedrooms - each with private bathroom access
- Screened in porch
- Open floor plan kitchen to the living areas
- Access to a fenced back yard
- Nice parking driveway right in front of your unit
- Storage closet
- Unit currently has a working washer and dryer - however, it will not be included in the lease for future maintenance

The Milk District has established itself as one of the most highly sought after neighborhoods of Downtown Orlando. Featuring great eateries such as: PomPoms, BadA$$ Sandwiches, Gringos Locos, and many more. Its ideal location provides easy access to 408, and all the fun and entertainment your heart desires.

12 Month Minimum Lease

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio
www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com
@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter
@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram

(RLNE5888895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2809 E Washington St have any available units?
2809 E Washington St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 E Washington St have?
Some of 2809 E Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 E Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
2809 E Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 E Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2809 E Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 2809 E Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 2809 E Washington St offers parking.
Does 2809 E Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2809 E Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 E Washington St have a pool?
No, 2809 E Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 2809 E Washington St have accessible units?
No, 2809 E Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 E Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 E Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.

