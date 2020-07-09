All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 5 2019 at 4:53 PM

2806 Wadsworth Avenue

2806 Wadsworth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2806 Wadsworth Ave, Orlando, FL 32806
Holden Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Deposit $1195. Monthly Rent $1195. Available April 1!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/869238?source=marketing

This great 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex is located just minutes from downtown Orlando. It is close to Interstate 4 and the 408. Bus lines and shopping is just around the corner as well as beautiful Lake Holden. Located between Michigan and Pineloch within the city limits of Orlando.

Lawn Care Included!

School:
Elementary: Pineloch
Middle: Memorial
High: Boone
**Resident to verify with the local school board**

Directions:
West onto East Michigan, left onto Orange Ave, Right on Pineloch, end at Wadsworth.

Pets -
Small pets only will be considered. $150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Lease Terms:
1 year lease term, Must move in within 30 days of application approval or available date. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 4/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

