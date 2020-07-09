2806 Wadsworth Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Deposit $1195. Monthly Rent $1195. Available April 1!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/869238?source=marketing



This great 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex is located just minutes from downtown Orlando. It is close to Interstate 4 and the 408. Bus lines and shopping is just around the corner as well as beautiful Lake Holden. Located between Michigan and Pineloch within the city limits of Orlando.



Lawn Care Included!



School:

Elementary: Pineloch

Middle: Memorial

High: Boone

**Resident to verify with the local school board**



Directions:

West onto East Michigan, left onto Orange Ave, Right on Pineloch, end at Wadsworth.



Pets -

Small pets only will be considered. $150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



Lease Terms:

1 year lease term, Must move in within 30 days of application approval or available date. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.