Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:14 AM

2804 E Washington St

2804 E Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2804 E Washington Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2804 E Washington St Available 06/01/19 Townhouse Located Downtown! - This townhouse will surely impress. The first floor features gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceiling, and crown molding throughout the entry, living area, and kitchen. Recessed lights complement the upgraded fixtures and natural lighting. The kitchen is nicely appointed with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, and a breakfast bar facing the living room and patio/backyard. French doors open to the brick paver's patio and lush backyard -a perfect entertaining space. W&D Included.

(RLNE3237473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 E Washington St have any available units?
2804 E Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 E Washington St have?
Some of 2804 E Washington St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 E Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
2804 E Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 E Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 2804 E Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2804 E Washington St offer parking?
No, 2804 E Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 2804 E Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 E Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 E Washington St have a pool?
No, 2804 E Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 2804 E Washington St have accessible units?
No, 2804 E Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 E Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 E Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.

