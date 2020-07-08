2769 D LB McLeod rd

Amenities

Apartment for rent at Catalina isle off I4



Apartment for rent in Catalina Isle Condominium

Great location

Swimming pool

Laundry facility

Spacious floorplan

Walk-in closets



Currently available:



3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

$1200.00 a month

Security deposit required



For more information please contact me at 407-837-8113. My name is Ken. Or 407-954-5907 Ari.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152408p

Property Id 152408



