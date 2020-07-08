Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2769 D LB McLeod rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2769 D LB McLeod rd
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2769 D LB McLeod rd
2769 L B McLeod Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2769 L B McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32805
Rio Grande Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment for rent at Catalina isle off I4 - Property Id: 152408
Apartment for rent in Catalina Isle Condominium
Great location
Swimming pool
Laundry facility
Spacious floorplan
Walk-in closets
Currently available:
3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms
$1200.00 a month
Security deposit required
For more information please contact me at 407-837-8113. My name is Ken. Or 407-954-5907 Ari.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152408p
Property Id 152408
(RLNE5126052)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2769 D LB McLeod rd have any available units?
2769 D LB McLeod rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2769 D LB McLeod rd have?
Some of 2769 D LB McLeod rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2769 D LB McLeod rd currently offering any rent specials?
2769 D LB McLeod rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2769 D LB McLeod rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2769 D LB McLeod rd is pet friendly.
Does 2769 D LB McLeod rd offer parking?
No, 2769 D LB McLeod rd does not offer parking.
Does 2769 D LB McLeod rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2769 D LB McLeod rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2769 D LB McLeod rd have a pool?
Yes, 2769 D LB McLeod rd has a pool.
Does 2769 D LB McLeod rd have accessible units?
No, 2769 D LB McLeod rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2769 D LB McLeod rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2769 D LB McLeod rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with Parking
Orlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Kirkman North
Vista East
Central Business District
South Semoran
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach