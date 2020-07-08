All apartments in Orlando
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

2769 D LB McLeod rd

2769 L B McLeod Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2769 L B McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32805
Rio Grande Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment for rent at Catalina isle off I4 - Property Id: 152408

Apartment for rent in Catalina Isle Condominium
Great location
Swimming pool
Laundry facility
Spacious floorplan
Walk-in closets

Currently available:

3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms
$1200.00 a month
Security deposit required

For more information please contact me at 407-837-8113. My name is Ken. Or 407-954-5907 Ari.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152408p
Property Id 152408

(RLNE5126052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2769 D LB McLeod rd have any available units?
2769 D LB McLeod rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2769 D LB McLeod rd have?
Some of 2769 D LB McLeod rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2769 D LB McLeod rd currently offering any rent specials?
2769 D LB McLeod rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2769 D LB McLeod rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2769 D LB McLeod rd is pet friendly.
Does 2769 D LB McLeod rd offer parking?
No, 2769 D LB McLeod rd does not offer parking.
Does 2769 D LB McLeod rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2769 D LB McLeod rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2769 D LB McLeod rd have a pool?
Yes, 2769 D LB McLeod rd has a pool.
Does 2769 D LB McLeod rd have accessible units?
No, 2769 D LB McLeod rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2769 D LB McLeod rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2769 D LB McLeod rd does not have units with dishwashers.
