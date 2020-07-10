All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:39 AM

2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE

2756 Lakefern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2756 Lakefern Avenue, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
You don't want to miss this 2 bed 1 bath duplex located in the Ventura Country Club community. The enclosed patio is a great for entertaining and enjoy the master bedroom sliders leading out to a private fenced garden area. Full kitchen plus laundry closet for stack-able washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE have any available units?
2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE have?
Some of 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2756 LAKEFERN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

