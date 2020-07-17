All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
2725 Walnut Street
Last updated May 14 2019

2725 Walnut Street

2725 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Walnut Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Como

Amenities

Location, lots of space and style. This beautiful midcentury three bedroom two bath home, located in the desirable Lake Como area, close to everything there is to love about Downtown Orlando. Move right in and love the refinished terrazzo floors that run throughout the home, as well as the light and bright floor plan, The wide galley kitchen has solid wood, antique cabinets with modern blue countertops. Granite countertops, and a stainless-steel cook top and appliances. There is an abundance of windows which allow natural light to shine in. The laundry is located just off the kitchen in the garage area. Plunge into the sparkling pool that has a new 2019 marcite finish and new pump system. It is the perfect place for weekend barbecue, entertaining or family enjoyment. Close to landscaped, parks, shopping and dining, this home is not to be missed! Large fenced backyard with plenty of room for your pets to roam. You'll love the location. Walk to 903 Mills Market .

Listing Courtesy Of 407 PROPERTIES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Walnut Street have any available units?
2725 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 Walnut Street have?
Some of 2725 Walnut Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 2725 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 2725 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Walnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 2725 Walnut Street has a pool.
Does 2725 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 2725 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
