2725 Walnut Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, lots of space and style. This beautiful midcentury three bedroom two bath home, located in the desirable Lake Como area, close to everything there is to love about Downtown Orlando. Move right in and love the refinished terrazzo floors that run throughout the home, as well as the light and bright floor plan, The wide galley kitchen has solid wood, antique cabinets with modern blue countertops. Granite countertops, and a stainless-steel cook top and appliances. There is an abundance of windows which allow natural light to shine in. The laundry is located just off the kitchen in the garage area. Plunge into the sparkling pool that has a new 2019 marcite finish and new pump system. It is the perfect place for weekend barbecue, entertaining or family enjoyment. Close to landscaped, parks, shopping and dining, this home is not to be missed! Large fenced backyard with plenty of room for your pets to roam. You'll love the location. Walk to 903 Mills Market .



Listing Courtesy Of 407 PROPERTIES



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.