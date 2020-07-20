Amenities
2718 Sunrise Court Available 05/10/19 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Single Family Home With Pool - Home was recently renovated top to bottom with everything new. SODO location of this home makes everything in downtown Orlando just a short distance away including ORMC, Dr. Phillips Center, Amway Center, etc. Yard is fenced in with mature landscaping/trees to give back yard plenty of privacy while enjoying the pool. Pool service included in rent. Tenant takes care of lawn or it can be included for additional rent.
$2,025 per month/$2,025 security deposit. (min $6,000 combined gross income monthly needed to be considered). Small pets allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. $50 application fee per adult. Includes Credit check, rental history, background/criminal check, etc. Move in costs include 1 months Rent, Sec Dep, Pet Fee if applicable and $95 Admin Fee. Call Ellis Group Realty @ 407-960-4545 or send email to info@egrealty.com
(RLNE2903350)