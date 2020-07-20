All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

2718 Sunrise Court

2718 S Sunrise Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2718 S Sunrise Ct, Orlando, FL 32806
Holden Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2718 Sunrise Court Available 05/10/19 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Single Family Home With Pool - Home was recently renovated top to bottom with everything new. SODO location of this home makes everything in downtown Orlando just a short distance away including ORMC, Dr. Phillips Center, Amway Center, etc. Yard is fenced in with mature landscaping/trees to give back yard plenty of privacy while enjoying the pool. Pool service included in rent. Tenant takes care of lawn or it can be included for additional rent.

$2,025 per month/$2,025 security deposit. (min $6,000 combined gross income monthly needed to be considered). Small pets allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. $50 application fee per adult. Includes Credit check, rental history, background/criminal check, etc. Move in costs include 1 months Rent, Sec Dep, Pet Fee if applicable and $95 Admin Fee. Call Ellis Group Realty @ 407-960-4545 or send email to info@egrealty.com

(RLNE2903350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Sunrise Court have any available units?
2718 Sunrise Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2718 Sunrise Court have?
Some of 2718 Sunrise Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Sunrise Court currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Sunrise Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Sunrise Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2718 Sunrise Court is pet friendly.
Does 2718 Sunrise Court offer parking?
No, 2718 Sunrise Court does not offer parking.
Does 2718 Sunrise Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2718 Sunrise Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Sunrise Court have a pool?
Yes, 2718 Sunrise Court has a pool.
Does 2718 Sunrise Court have accessible units?
No, 2718 Sunrise Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Sunrise Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 Sunrise Court does not have units with dishwashers.
