2705 Gulfstream Road

Beautiful 3/2 with Lake Access - This home provides a cozy 1,650 sq. ft. of living space. It has a spacious living room with terrazzo floors and a bonus room. The master bedroom is spacious and great views of the canal. You can enjoy plenty of space in the beautiful back yard. The home sits on a canal which connects into clear lake. Plenty of parking and no rear neighbors. JUST 5 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando, JUST 20 MINUTES To The Airport, JUST MINUTES To All Theme Parks. CONVENIENT To: I-4, 408, 50, &amp; Turnpike, Major Roads, Shopping, &amp; Schools, Downtown, Amway, Sodo, I-Drive, Millenia Mall. Available for December Move-in Date