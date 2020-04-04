2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2700 South Brown Avenue - Description:

1 Bed/1 Bath duplex less than 4 miles from downtown Orlando. This 500 sq ft duplex features engineered hardwood flooring throughout. New kitchen with fridge, range and microwave. Separate pantry room and storage closet. Central heat and AC throughout.Vaulted ceilings with fans in the living room and bedroom. 8 foot tall windows in the living room overlook the spacious fenced in back yard. Lawn care is included. Washer and Dryer is included.



Utilities: Water, electric and internet are included for an additional $90 flat utility fee per month.



First months rent of $950 plus refundable security deposit of $950 required at move in. Not approved for Sec 8 housing.



Small dogs and cats allowed for $30/month per animal.



(RLNE4270249)