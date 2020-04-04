All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B

2700 S Brown Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2700 S Brown Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2700 South Brown Avenue - Description:
1 Bed/1 Bath duplex less than 4 miles from downtown Orlando. This 500 sq ft duplex features engineered hardwood flooring throughout. New kitchen with fridge, range and microwave. Separate pantry room and storage closet. Central heat and AC throughout.Vaulted ceilings with fans in the living room and bedroom. 8 foot tall windows in the living room overlook the spacious fenced in back yard. Lawn care is included. Washer and Dryer is included.

Utilities: Water, electric and internet are included for an additional $90 flat utility fee per month.

First months rent of $950 plus refundable security deposit of $950 required at move in. Not approved for Sec 8 housing.

Small dogs and cats allowed for $30/month per animal.

(RLNE4270249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B have any available units?
2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B have?
Some of 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B offer parking?
No, 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B have a pool?
No, 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 South Brown Avenue Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
