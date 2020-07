Amenities

Copley Sqaure-2655 Joslin Place Orlando FL 32806 - This is a beautiful 3 story, town home with 2,046 sq. ft., located near downtown in the SOHO area. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a 2 car garage. The 4th bedroom is located in the lower level, with its own bathroom and direct access to the outside. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and more!! This home is very energy efficient



RENTER INSURANCE REQUIRED!!



(RLNE5765598)