2652 Robert Trent Jones #534

Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath condo at The Madison in Metrowest.. - 1 bedroom 1 bath condo at The Madison in Metrowest
This home has a washer ,dryer and large screened patio
Come experience the life that you deserve to live at The Madison Nestled in the heart of Metrowest. You will truly look forward to coming home after a hard days work. Whether it is relaxing at the pool area oasis, enjoying the great outdoors and fitness center, The Madison provides you the luxuries that will empower you to start truly living
Rent $950.00 per month
Security $950.00
Application fee $75.00 per adult
ADMIN fee $100.00
