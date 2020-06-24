2652 Robert Trent Jones #534

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

1 bedroom 1 bath condo at The Madison in Metrowest

This home has a washer ,dryer and large screened patio

Come experience the life that you deserve to live at The Madison Nestled in the heart of Metrowest. You will truly look forward to coming home after a hard days work. Whether it is relaxing at the pool area oasis, enjoying the great outdoors and fitness center, The Madison provides you the luxuries that will empower you to start truly living

Rent $950.00 per month

Security $950.00

Application fee $75.00 per adult

ADMIN fee $100.00



