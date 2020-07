Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Townhouse with three bedrooms and two baths. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets opens to living/dining area. Two bedrooms and one bath on the first floor, master bedroom and laundry room on the second floor. Flooring is laminate in the living/dining and kitchen, carpet in the bedrooms. One car garage with extra parking in the back. Lawn service is included. Close to downtown, 408 and I-4.