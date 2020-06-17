All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 PM

260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE

260 Osceola Avenue · (407) 930-4643
Location

260 Osceola Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 903 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
parking
pool
hot tub
2BR/2BA LUXURY CONDO IN THE HEART OF THE CITY. Enjoy the convenience of residing Downtown Orlando's Luxury Condo Building just steps to local hangouts, trendy restaurants, stylish boutiques and even grocery shopping just footsteps from your front door. This Gorgeous Condo features an airy open split floor plan, sleek European design with floor to ceiling windows, 2 full bedrooms and bathrooms, expansive Chef kitchen with High-End Appliances, and a private balcony. The dining room is spacious and offers additional flex space perfect for a home office. The Master features an en suite bath with a double vanity, walk-in shower with separate soaker tub, and chic modern finishes. Amenities of Star Tower include; 24-hour Front Desk Concierge/ Security, Secured Parking, Roof Top Resident Clubhouse with kitchen, Large Pool deck with oversized heated pool and spa with lounge areas revealing 360 Panoramic views of Downtown Orlando. Condo living makes it easy to spend more time doing what you love like Brunch and Sunday Market, Shows at the Dr Phillips Center And sporting events with family and friends. What are you waiting for? Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have any available units?
260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have?
Some of 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
