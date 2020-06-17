260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE

Amenities

2BR/2BA LUXURY CONDO IN THE HEART OF THE CITY. Enjoy the convenience of residing Downtown Orlando's Luxury Condo Building just steps to local hangouts, trendy restaurants, stylish boutiques and even grocery shopping just footsteps from your front door. This Gorgeous Condo features an airy open split floor plan, sleek European design with floor to ceiling windows, 2 full bedrooms and bathrooms, expansive Chef kitchen with High-End Appliances, and a private balcony. The dining room is spacious and offers additional flex space perfect for a home office. The Master features an en suite bath with a double vanity, walk-in shower with separate soaker tub, and chic modern finishes. Amenities of Star Tower include; 24-hour Front Desk Concierge/ Security, Secured Parking, Roof Top Resident Clubhouse with kitchen, Large Pool deck with oversized heated pool and spa with lounge areas revealing 360 Panoramic views of Downtown Orlando. Condo living makes it easy to spend more time doing what you love like Brunch and Sunday Market, Shows at the Dr Phillips Center And sporting events with family and friends. What are you waiting for? Call today for your private showing.