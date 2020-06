Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool

Great Condo in Metro West Area ! - This great place won't last! In the lovely Madison Community , 2 bedroom 2 bath lots of windows for natural lighting ,Wood Floor in Living Area/Carpet in Bedrooms. Screened in Patio on 3rd Floor. Gated Community , Pool/Jacuzzi, Fitness Center , and Reserved parking, Close to shopping & dining. **Tenant Occupied, Please do not knock. Available to tour after 04/05/2020**Additional Charge for Tenant Benefit Program**



(RLNE3996542)