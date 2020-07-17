All apartments in Orlando
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD

2560 Woodgate Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2560 Woodgate Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What a beautiful view. This condo is on conservation with no rear neighbors! Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The dishwasher, range and water heater are newer. Make sure you check this one out. It's a great condo and a good price! $75.00 PER applicant over 18 for association approval after the owner approves and application fee is paid for owner application. Please allow 10 Business Days for approval BEFORE MOVE IN. Must also meet with Dockside for orientation BEFORE MOVE IN. Tenant responsible for purchasing gate remotes. NO MORE THAN 2 CARS. NO LARGE DOGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD have any available units?
2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
