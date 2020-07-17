2560 WOODGATE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a beautiful view. This condo is on conservation with no rear neighbors! Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The dishwasher, range and water heater are newer. Make sure you check this one out. It's a great condo and a good price! $75.00 PER applicant over 18 for association approval after the owner approves and application fee is paid for owner application. Please allow 10 Business Days for approval BEFORE MOVE IN. Must also meet with Dockside for orientation BEFORE MOVE IN. Tenant responsible for purchasing gate remotes. NO MORE THAN 2 CARS. NO LARGE DOGS.