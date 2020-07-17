All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:51 PM

2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY

2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive · (407) 370-4400 ext. 245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful 3 bd / 2 ba Condo in Metrowest!! - This updated 3 bd / 2 ba second floor 1295 sqft condo in the Gated Madison at Metrowest community features is available for immediate occupancy! Updated kitchen features granite counter tops, with a beautiful back splash and brand new stainless steel appliances this kitchen is beautiful! Wood flooring throughout, with a bonus bar in the living room and a porch with additional storage!! Master bath features full tub, dual vanity with double sink, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space! Community features include a pool and fitness center!

Application Fee: $50 / adult (18+)
Sorry No Roommates
Sorry No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3799981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY have?
Some of 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
No, 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
No, 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY does not offer parking.
Does 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
Yes, 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY has a pool.
Does 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
