2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Beautiful 3 bd / 2 ba Condo in Metrowest!! - This updated 3 bd / 2 ba second floor 1295 sqft condo in the Gated Madison at Metrowest community features is available for immediate occupancy! Updated kitchen features granite counter tops, with a beautiful back splash and brand new stainless steel appliances this kitchen is beautiful! Wood flooring throughout, with a bonus bar in the living room and a porch with additional storage!! Master bath features full tub, dual vanity with double sink, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space! Community features include a pool and fitness center!



Application Fee: $50 / adult (18+)

Sorry No Roommates

Sorry No Pets



(RLNE3799981)