Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

2524 East Church Street Unit A - This 900 square feet, 2 Bed/1 Bath duplex is located in downtown Orlando neighborhood known as the Milk District. It features hardwood flooring throughout and tile in the kitchen and bath. The kitchen has updated cabinetry and appliances. Bathroom has bathtub/shower combination. Central heat and AC. 1 driveway parking space and 2 street parking spaces included. Washer and dryer is included in an outside storage building located in the back yard

First months rent of $1,100 plus refundable security deposit of $1,100 required for move in.****PLEASE DO NOT PROCEED TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINMENT, BE RESPECTFUL OF OTHER TENANTS****



No pets. Not approved for Sec 8 housing.



No Pets Allowed



