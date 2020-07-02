All apartments in Orlando
2524 East Church Street Unit A

2524 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Church Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2524 East Church Street Unit A - This 900 square feet, 2 Bed/1 Bath duplex is located in downtown Orlando neighborhood known as the Milk District. It features hardwood flooring throughout and tile in the kitchen and bath. The kitchen has updated cabinetry and appliances. Bathroom has bathtub/shower combination. Central heat and AC. 1 driveway parking space and 2 street parking spaces included. Washer and dryer is included in an outside storage building located in the back yard
First months rent of $1,100 plus refundable security deposit of $1,100 required for move in.****PLEASE DO NOT PROCEED TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINMENT, BE RESPECTFUL OF OTHER TENANTS****

No pets. Not approved for Sec 8 housing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4321748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 East Church Street Unit A have any available units?
2524 East Church Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 East Church Street Unit A have?
Some of 2524 East Church Street Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 East Church Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2524 East Church Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 East Church Street Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 2524 East Church Street Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2524 East Church Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2524 East Church Street Unit A offers parking.
Does 2524 East Church Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2524 East Church Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 East Church Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 2524 East Church Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2524 East Church Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2524 East Church Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 East Church Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 East Church Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

