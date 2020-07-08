All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

Location

2517 Depauw Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent in the heart of College Park. The home boasts hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and brand new carpet in all three bedrooms. Washer Dryer included. You'll love the HUGE backyard for your children and puppy children to run around in. Tons of outdoor space to entertain your friends and family. Just a nice stroll away from all of the amazing restaurants and shops College Park has to offer. You won't want to live anywhere else! Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Depauw Ave have any available units?
2517 Depauw Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Depauw Ave have?
Some of 2517 Depauw Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Depauw Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Depauw Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Depauw Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Depauw Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Depauw Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2517 Depauw Ave offers parking.
Does 2517 Depauw Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2517 Depauw Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Depauw Ave have a pool?
No, 2517 Depauw Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Depauw Ave have accessible units?
No, 2517 Depauw Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Depauw Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2517 Depauw Ave has units with dishwashers.

