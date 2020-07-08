2517 Depauw Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent in the heart of College Park. The home boasts hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and brand new carpet in all three bedrooms. Washer Dryer included. You'll love the HUGE backyard for your children and puppy children to run around in. Tons of outdoor space to entertain your friends and family. Just a nice stroll away from all of the amazing restaurants and shops College Park has to offer. You won't want to live anywhere else! Welcome home.