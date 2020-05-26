All apartments in Orlando
2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY

2514 Grand Central Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available for immediate move in. This is a beautifully upgraded 3/2 townhouse with an oversized 2 car attached garage located in gated The Estates at Park Central. The combined living/dining room and open style kitchen (42" solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances), as well as laundry area with washer and dryer, are all conveniently laid out on the main floor, which features beautiful wood floors and access to the screened in Balcony. One bedroom and bathroom, which could be considered the master is also on the main floor. The third floor contains 2 additional bedrooms and the second bath. All three bedrooms have walk-in closets. This townhome sits just steps away from the private community pool. Park Central offers private, 24 hour guarded gate, resort style with huge assortment of amenities which include boardwalks, scenic views, convenience store and state-of-the-art Fitness center, squash court, full indoor basketball court, tennis court and several other pools. Location is minutes from downtown, Mall at Millennia, Sand Lake Restaurants, and the Attractions. Easy to see. Call/text for your private showing today. Available 1/3/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have any available units?
2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have?
Some of 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.

