2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

Available for immediate move in. This is a beautifully upgraded 3/2 townhouse with an oversized 2 car attached garage located in gated The Estates at Park Central. The combined living/dining room and open style kitchen (42" solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances), as well as laundry area with washer and dryer, are all conveniently laid out on the main floor, which features beautiful wood floors and access to the screened in Balcony. One bedroom and bathroom, which could be considered the master is also on the main floor. The third floor contains 2 additional bedrooms and the second bath. All three bedrooms have walk-in closets. This townhome sits just steps away from the private community pool. Park Central offers private, 24 hour guarded gate, resort style with huge assortment of amenities which include boardwalks, scenic views, convenience store and state-of-the-art Fitness center, squash court, full indoor basketball court, tennis court and several other pools. Location is minutes from downtown, Mall at Millennia, Sand Lake Restaurants, and the Attractions. Easy to see. Call/text for your private showing today. Available 1/3/20.