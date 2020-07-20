All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2512 SEA BREEZE CT..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2512 SEA BREEZE CT.
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:35 PM

2512 SEA BREEZE CT.

2512 Sea Breeze Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2512 Sea Breeze Court, Orlando, FL 32805
Catalina

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home has been upgraded from top to bottom. Beautiful spacious kitchen, with granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, and brand new stainless steel appliances. All three bathrooms have granite counters, and remodeled showers. There is hardwood floors and tile throughout the entire home. The home has a separate living, and dining room. Very spacious galley kitchen has a great view of the waterfront canal out back. The canal has access to Clear Lake, where you can enjoy boating, skiing and other water sports. Located less than a mile from I-4, close to local shopping and dining. Only 10 minutes from downtown Orlando.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 SEA BREEZE CT. have any available units?
2512 SEA BREEZE CT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 SEA BREEZE CT. have?
Some of 2512 SEA BREEZE CT.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 SEA BREEZE CT. currently offering any rent specials?
2512 SEA BREEZE CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 SEA BREEZE CT. pet-friendly?
No, 2512 SEA BREEZE CT. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2512 SEA BREEZE CT. offer parking?
No, 2512 SEA BREEZE CT. does not offer parking.
Does 2512 SEA BREEZE CT. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 SEA BREEZE CT. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 SEA BREEZE CT. have a pool?
No, 2512 SEA BREEZE CT. does not have a pool.
Does 2512 SEA BREEZE CT. have accessible units?
No, 2512 SEA BREEZE CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 SEA BREEZE CT. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 SEA BREEZE CT. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach