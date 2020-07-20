All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 13 2019 at 11:05 AM

2417 Reading Drive

2417 Reading Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2417 Reading Drive, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Can we say Location, Location, Location! Enjoy this College Park home only half a block away from Lake Silver and you have Lake Silver privileges. Not only are you a few blocks away from the shops and restaurants in College Park, you are also a mile away from the new expansion by Dr. Phillips Inc. In your new home you will enjoy your coffee in your front porch, for lunch you can walk and enjoy a nice lunch in the College Park business district. With a little tender loving care you can make this home your own. This home offers great bones in College Park with a newer roof, newer ac, newer electrical, and replumed.

Listing Courtesy Of ROBERT SLACK LLC
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Reading Drive have any available units?
2417 Reading Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2417 Reading Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Reading Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Reading Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2417 Reading Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2417 Reading Drive offer parking?
No, 2417 Reading Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2417 Reading Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 Reading Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Reading Drive have a pool?
No, 2417 Reading Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Reading Drive have accessible units?
No, 2417 Reading Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Reading Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 Reading Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2417 Reading Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2417 Reading Drive has units with air conditioning.
