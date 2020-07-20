2417 Reading Drive

Amenities
Can we say Location, Location, Location! Enjoy this College Park home only half a block away from Lake Silver and you have Lake Silver privileges. Not only are you a few blocks away from the shops and restaurants in College Park, you are also a mile away from the new expansion by Dr. Phillips Inc. In your new home you will enjoy your coffee in your front porch, for lunch you can walk and enjoy a nice lunch in the College Park business district. With a little tender loving care you can make this home your own. This home offers great bones in College Park with a newer roof, newer ac, newer electrical, and replumed.
Listing Courtesy Of ROBERT SLACK LLC
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
