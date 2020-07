Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Welcome home to this charming 1930s 2 bedroom, 1 bath house/duplex in the beautiful College Park neighborhood. You'll love the character of this home, including the brick fireplace and original hardwood floors. The front patio will be your favorite to enjoy your mornings and evenings. Close to Downtown College Park, Downtown Orlando, and more, this is the perfect place to call home! Rent includes lawncare, water, electric, and trash. Washer and Dryer included.