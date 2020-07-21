232 E GRANT STREET

Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom | 2 bath home in the heart of revitalized Wadeview Park neighborhood. This home is walkable to the new SODO shopping district anchored by a Target, T.J. Maxx, 24 Hour Fitness, and numerous dining and entertainment options. This central location also offers easy access to Orlando Health, Winnie Palmer, and Arnold Palmer hospitals; I-4; the expanded Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center; and downtown Orlando. Inside the home feels cozy and charming with wood floors, a brick fireplace, and fresh paint. The large kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter space for the seasoned cook. Renting this home is stress-free with all kitchen appliances included, lawn maintenance provided and the security of a professional property management company. Plus, this home is zoned for excellent schools - Blankner serving kindergarten to 8th grade and Boone High School. At just $1600 per month, this home is an exceptional value!