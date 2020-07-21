All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
232 E GRANT STREET
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:24 AM

232 E GRANT STREET

232 East Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

232 East Grant Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
Renovated 3 bedroom | 2 bath home in the heart of revitalized Wadeview Park neighborhood. This home is walkable to the new SODO shopping district anchored by a Target, T.J. Maxx, 24 Hour Fitness, and numerous dining and entertainment options. This central location also offers easy access to Orlando Health, Winnie Palmer, and Arnold Palmer hospitals; I-4; the expanded Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center; and downtown Orlando. Inside the home feels cozy and charming with wood floors, a brick fireplace, and fresh paint. The large kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter space for the seasoned cook. Renting this home is stress-free with all kitchen appliances included, lawn maintenance provided and the security of a professional property management company. Plus, this home is zoned for excellent schools - Blankner serving kindergarten to 8th grade and Boone High School. At just $1600 per month, this home is an exceptional value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 E GRANT STREET have any available units?
232 E GRANT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 E GRANT STREET have?
Some of 232 E GRANT STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 E GRANT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
232 E GRANT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 E GRANT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 232 E GRANT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 232 E GRANT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 232 E GRANT STREET offers parking.
Does 232 E GRANT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 E GRANT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 E GRANT STREET have a pool?
No, 232 E GRANT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 232 E GRANT STREET have accessible units?
No, 232 E GRANT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 232 E GRANT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 E GRANT STREET has units with dishwashers.
